Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21 [Image 16 of 28]

    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center facility is shown July 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. When approximately 450 Soldiers with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division participated in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise during the second week of July 2021, members of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center team were critical in supporting the effort. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 18:07
    Photo ID: 6759851
    VIRIN: 210729-A-OK556-850
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21 [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21
    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike &lsquo;21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    LRC
    Pershing Strike ‘21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT