USS Charleston Blue Crew Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Clayton Beas relieved Cmdr. James Hoey as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) Blue Crew during a pierside change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) at Naval Base San Diego, July 30.



A native of Santa Rosa, California, Hoey served as the executive officer aboard USS Charleston Blue Crew before assuming command of Charleston Blue Crew in December 2019.



As commanding officer, he led the crew through the basic, intermediate, and advanced training phases; Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, an eight month out-of-area post-shakedown availability in Seattle, Washington; and numerous successful material inspections ensuring Charleston’s preparedness for her maiden deployment. Hoey also balanced competing demands and the COVID-19 global health crisis while successfully preparing the ship for its next mission.



“I have been awed by the unequaled tactical acumen of the Sailors aboard Charleston. Blue Crew’s warfighting capabilities and operational readiness is due to all of your leadership, toughness, and integrity. We have brought lethality and operational employment to the littoral waters,” said Hoey. “To leave a crew of the greatest Sailors on the waterfront is a daunting day. As I stand here today to relinquish command, I am certain that Cmdr. Beas is more than ready to lead Charleston Blue Crew over the horizon.”



Hoey’s next assignment is LCS Type Desk Officer at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in San Diego.



Beas, a native of Bloomington, California, who most recently served as executive officer aboard USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), said he was honored to assume command of such an accomplished crew.



“I could not be more proud to be leading the Sailors of Charleston Blue Crew as their commanding officer,” said Beas. “I am humbled by the crew’s ability to continue to drive mine warfare into the next era, and further the operational flexibility of littoral combat ships. I look forward to showing the fleet what we are capable of."



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



