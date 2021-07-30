USMEPCOM Western Sector holds change of command

Western Sector, United States Military Entrance Processing Command, welcomed a new commander in North Chicago, Ill. July 30, 2021.



Marine Corps. Col. Jesse Sjoberg assumed command, succeeding Navy Capt. Nathan King.



Col. Sjoberg assumed command of Western Sector after serving as chief of staff, 1st Marine Logistics Group, San Diego, Calif. Capt. King is departing USMEPCOM for United States Southern Command, Miami, Fla.



As commander, Western Sector, USMEPCOM, Sjoberg is responsible for exercising command and control of the 31 Military Entrance Processing Stations and two remote processing stations located in the continental United States west of the Mississippi River, including one station each in Alaska and Hawaii.



Marine Corps Col. Richard T. Brady, USMEPCOM commander, officiated the event. He thanked King during his remarks and commended him for his tremendous accomplishments within Western Sector.



“Western Sector successfully processed and accessed, over the last two years, 184,000 young men and women. That means Western Sector processed roughly one out every six members serving in the armed forces today,” Brady said.



“Amid the COVID situation, Capt. King and his Western Sector team rose to the challenge,” he said. “Not only from a management perspective, and making sure safety and health of all their employees were in place, but also from a leadership standpoint. Western Sector kept their teams motivated and did whatever it took to accomplish the mission to continue to process men and women into the armed forces. I’m not sure if there is any higher accolade I can give to a sailor than to say ‘Brazo Zulu’”



Brady then turned his attention to the Sjoberg and offered seasoned guidance on taking his new command role.



“Your extensive leadership, your experience, education and training have all brought you here,” said Brady. “I charge you to seize this opportunity here at USMEPCOM.”



King thanked his team and spoke of his time working in a joint command environment.



‘Serving alongside Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen is a unique opportunity,” King said. “It has been a true honor to serve with each of you. You have made this the most rewarding tour of my entire military career.”



The new Marine commander expressed gratitude on day one of his tenure.



“I am humbled, honored and happy to be here today,” said Sjoberg. “I am humbled to join such an incredible organization with such amazing people and important mission. I am also deeply honored in the trust that you have placed in me and the opportunity to serve each and every one of you as you perform our vital mission at Freedom’s Front Door.”



There are two sector commanders at USMEPCOM; Eastern Sector and Western Sector. Sector commanders implement command policies, reviews procedures and recommend changes to the commander, USMEPCOM, for ongoing improvement of MEPS operations. Sector commanders also maintain liaisons with both active duty and reserve Armed Forces recruiting commanders, regional Office of Personnel Management Directors and other Federal agencies.

