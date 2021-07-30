ANG's Outstanding NCO of the Year: MSgt Tyler Weir

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey | Master Sgt. Tyler Weir, 120th Airlift Wing, aerospace propulsion technician was named...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey | Master Sgt. Tyler Weir, 120th Airlift Wing, aerospace propulsion technician was named the Air National Guard Outstanding Non-commissioned Officer of the Year April 9, 2021 at Montana Air National Guard Base, Mont. MSgt Weir passed away earlier this year in a traffic accident and is remembered for his hard work, innovation and leadership. His contributions to the Montana Air National Guard and the local community will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey) see less | View Image Page

GREAT FALLS, Mont - Each year, the Air National Guard awards Airmen of each rank tier as the best-of-the-best in the Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards.



These Airmen embody the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all they do. They are recognized for distinction, not only in their career fields but in every aspect of their lives. They are diligent and dedicated to their craft, elevating themselves through education or other betterment tools and being involved in their communities. Those awarded demonstrate the highest level of professionalism.



The 120th Airlift Wing, Montana ANG had the privilege of being home to the Air National Guard’s Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Master Sgt. Tyler Weir.



Weir was an aerospace propulsion specialist from the 120th Airlift Wing, and served as the NCO in charge of the only operational T10 Northern Tier Hush House in the Air Force.



One of the major accomplishments that led to Weir’s selection as NCO of the Year is his contributions to the Hush House renovation.



The Hush House was used to test and run fighter jet engines but sat empty after the MTANG mission shifted. Weir’s leadership and innovation led to a $10 million refurbishment project which transformed this indoor complex into one specifically designed for the C-130 Hercules engines. Before this refurbishment, any testing or repairs to the C-130 engines were done on the flight line, in the elements. Now, maintainers are able to remove the engines individually and work on them safely in the Hush House.



“The Hush House was originally designed to conduct engine tests for jet engines,” said Chief Master Sgt. Duff Mahoney, 120th AW Equipment Maintenance Flight superintendent. “MSgt Weir led the refurbishment project which elevated not only our mission capabilities but also the quality of life for our aerospace propulsion technicians.”



In addition to the prop shop being able to complete their mission in a warm, safe location, productivity of work has increased.



“The climate controlled, noise-suppressing environment allows the prop shop to maximize C-130 engine maintenance efficiency,” Mahoney said.



The Hush House is now equipped with integral fire suppression controls, protecting $150,000 of operational assets.



Weir’s contribution to the new C-130 engine run streamlined process will ensure the future success of the 120th AW mission readiness.



In addition to his outstanding performance with the Montana Air National Guard, Weir also demonstrated excellence as a volunteer in and around the local community.



He served as the vice commander and training director for Cascade County Search and Rescue and directly contributed to saving over 50 lives in 2020.



“His community volunteerism was truly amazing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Amber Westie, 120th AW command chief. “He served with both the National Ski Patrol and the County Search and Rescue [and] he ensured the safety of his fellow community members. MSgt Weir was the epitome of dedication, professionalism, and leadership.”



Weir passed away earlier this year in a traffic accident and is remembered for his hard work, innovation and leadership. His contributions to the MTANG and the local community will not be forgotten.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of MSgt Tyler Weir; he was a dedicated, hardworking Airman who embodied the values of the Montana Air National Guard and the Air Force,” said Col. Trace Thomas, 120th AW commander, “The Montana Air National Guard family will miss this incredible leader amongst our ranks and will ensure his legacy lives on.”