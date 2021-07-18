NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center Supported Eisenhower Through Recent Deployment

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | LS2 Claudia Toscano, LS2 Chad Thomas, Thaddeus Berry. Bryan Huskey, LS2 Matthias...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Kreidel | LS2 Claudia Toscano, LS2 Chad Thomas, Thaddeus Berry. Bryan Huskey, LS2 Matthias Broden were part of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center team that provided logistical support to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during its most recent deployment. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center is available around-the-clock for ships’ supply departments, providing a personal touch that they can call upon for any logistics needs, from parts to provisions and everything in between. see less | View Image Page

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) returned from deployment July 18 and representatives from the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC) were there for them, just like they were during every facet of the ship’s six month deployment.



The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center is available around-the-clock for ships’ supply departments, providing a personal touch that they can call upon for any logistics needs, from parts to provisions and everything in between.



“Logistics Support Representatives (LSRs) play an integral role in providing logistics support to our afloat customers, acting as the single point of contact between ships and shore support sources,” said Operations Department Deputy Director Fred Beredo.



According to LSR Team 1 Supervisor Thad Berry, the LSC helped the ship’s beach detachment with ensuring all services were available upon their return to homeport, such as rental vehicles, tent setup, provisions, pier service and more.



He added that a carrier presents a unique challenge for logistics support representatives assigned to it, as there is a much larger volume of material to move in a shorter amount of time. The presence of a beach detachment helps mitigate the challenge, but it still requires working hand-in-with numerous entities such as Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Air Mobility Command and the Defense Logistics Agency.



The LSC’s role in a ship’s deployment starts before the ship departs, helping them through the items that needed to be checked off prior to their deployment. According to Berry, that support continued throughout the entire deployment, with his team coordinating replenishment-at-sea load outs.



Overall, the LSC coordinated the forwarding of cargo, HAZMAT and aircraft parts to the ship. They also coordinated both the delivery of nearly 150 pallets of high priority material including COVID personal protective equipment along with coordinating the offloading of hazardous waste from the ship.



“I’m very proud to be the supervisor of team one,” said Berry. “The LSC is considered to be the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk face to the fleet and we’re always willing to go above and beyond to get the job done.”