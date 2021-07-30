Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center Supported Eisenhower Through Recent Deployment

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    LS2 Claudia Toscano, LS2 Chad Thomas, Thaddeus Berry. Bryan Huskey, LS2 Matthias Broden were part of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center team that provided logistical support to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during its most recent deployment. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center is available around-the-clock for ships’ supply departments, providing a personal touch that they can call upon for any logistics needs, from parts to provisions and everything in between.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center Supported Eisenhower Through Recent Deployment, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

