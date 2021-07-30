NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center Supported Eisenhower Through Recent Deployment

LS2 Claudia Toscano, LS2 Chad Thomas, Thaddeus Berry. Bryan Huskey, LS2 Matthias Broden were part of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center team that provided logistical support to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during its most recent deployment. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center is available around-the-clock for ships’ supply departments, providing a personal touch that they can call upon for any logistics needs, from parts to provisions and everything in between.

