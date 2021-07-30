Requiem for a hero

What makes a hero?

Most people define a hero as selfless, a genuinely good person, and someone that gets the undivided attention of all and causes change.

This is the story of Bora, a military working dog who was assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

Bora spent most of her life as a MWD. She lived for the job and her duties included patrol work and explosive detection.

“She was a dual-purpose dog,” said SSgt Kyle Strobele, a military working dog handler with the 52nd SFS, and Bora’s primary handler in 2019, “but was moved over to only explosive detection.”

Despite the tough demands of her job, Bora could be very sensitive.

“She’s the sweetest thing,” said Christine Gerber, who adopted Bora in September of 2020. “A cuddly bear who loves getting head rubs.”

“She was super loving,” said Strobele. “She was 100% comfortable with letting people pet her.”

Bora has been described by her Gerber as having the biggest heart, literally and figuratively.

Born with a congenital heart disease, Bora defied the odds working as a MWD for 11 years, but was ultimately forced to retire.

“She was adopted by her handler last year,” Gerber said. “We took custody of Bora when her handler had a permanent change of station last year and she was [medically] unable to fly.”



Despite the love and attention Gerber’s family poured over Bora, it couldn’t stop the progressive destruction of her disease. Her heart, four times the size of a normal dog’s heart, was giving out. Bora began suffering frequent blackouts, some as often as every thirty seconds.

“We were so sad seeing her suffer,” said Gerber.

For pet owners, one of the hardest days of their lives is the day when they say goodbye to a beloved companion.

As they bid their hero farewell, they were right there with her. Bora passed away this past Monday. She was 12 years old.

“She was such a sweet girl,” said Gerber. “She was loved by anyone that met her.”

“I’m heartbroken that she’s gone”, said Strobele.

After years of selfless service, Bora now joins the ranks of those that embolden the words of our Airman’s Creed. She now becomes a piece of our proud heritage, our tradition of honor and legacy of valor.

Date Posted: 07.30.2021 Story by TSgt Warren Spearman