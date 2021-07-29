USMEPCOM implements mask mandate at all facilities

Following direction from the Department of Defense and in accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command directed employees, assigned personnel, applicants and visitors to its facilities across the United States to wear masks regardless of vaccination status beginning July 29.



The new requirements are intended to prevent the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially the fast-moving, highly-transmittable Delta variant.



Due to USMEPCOM’s unique mission and requirement to host personnel from across county and state lines, the mask requirement is in effect for all locations regardless of the local level of community transmission as determined by the CDC.



All MEPS staff, assigned personnel and applicants, regardless of their vaccination status and/or ability to maintain 6-feet of distance from other individuals, must wear a face covering in any common area, shared workspaces or outdoor shared spaces while in the facility.



Limited exceptions to the masking requirement include when in an enclosed office alone, for brief periods of time while eating or drinking and when briefly lowered for identification purposes.

Date Posted: 07.29.2021