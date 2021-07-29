Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work

    Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole | STARBUCK, Wash. – Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close...... read more read more

    STARBUCK, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Story by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    STARBUCK, Wash. – Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close Little Goose Dam Road for approximately six hours on Thursday, July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a maintenance project.

    The closure will block access to Little Goose Landing at Lake Bryan and prevent any public dam crossings for its duration.

    Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) workers will be removing an old electrical power transformer, moving it out of its current location and across the dam and bridge out to the boneyard where it will be stored. A new transformer will be installed in the near future. A transformer is an important component to the dam’s electrical generation process as it assists in converting power from the generators into high-voltage current.

    If you have any questions please contact Chief of Operations, Lee Homes at 509-520-2032.

    Public dam crossings are also available at Lower Granite Lock and Dam and Lower Monumental Lock and Dam.

    For more information about dam crossing visit https://www.nww.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Dam-Crossing/ or call 1-888-AM-INFO (1-888-326-4636).


    Contact


    Lee Holmes
    509-520-2032
    lee.c.holmes@usace.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 12:59
    Story ID: 402032
    Location: STARBUCK, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transformer
    road closure
    LITTLE GOOSE LOCK AND DAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT