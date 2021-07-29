STARBUCK, Wash. – Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close Little Goose Dam Road for approximately six hours on Thursday, July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a maintenance project.



The closure will block access to Little Goose Landing at Lake Bryan and prevent any public dam crossings for its duration.



Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) workers will be removing an old electrical power transformer, moving it out of its current location and across the dam and bridge out to the boneyard where it will be stored. A new transformer will be installed in the near future. A transformer is an important component to the dam’s electrical generation process as it assists in converting power from the generators into high-voltage current.



If you have any questions please contact Chief of Operations, Lee Homes at 509-520-2032.



Public dam crossings are also available at Lower Granite Lock and Dam and Lower Monumental Lock and Dam.



For more information about dam crossing visit https://www.nww.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Dam-Crossing/ or call 1-888-AM-INFO (1-888-326-4636).





Contact





Lee Holmes

509-520-2032

lee.c.holmes@usace.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 12:59 Story ID: 402032 Location: STARBUCK, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.