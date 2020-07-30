Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work

    Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work

    STARBUCK, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    STARBUCK, Wash. – Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close Little Goose Dam Road for approximately six hours on Thursday, July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a maintenance project.

