Temporary road closure for Little Goose Dam due to maintenance work

STARBUCK, Wash. – Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close Little Goose Dam Road for approximately six hours on Thursday, July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a maintenance project.

