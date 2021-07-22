Advanced vehicle maintenance and repair training is being hosted by 119th Wing

Photo By Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp | A group photo of advanced truck air brake system course students from left to right,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp | A group photo of advanced truck air brake system course students from left to right, Staff Sgt. Tyler Werle, of the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Casey Schroeder, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hensel, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Senior Airman Gage Schatz, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Grant DeJong, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Staff Sgt. Dominik Fryer, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Master Sgt. Jarad Stodola, 148th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Master Sgt. Daniel Zellmer, 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Master Sgt. Jason Meyers, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Airman 1st Class Mason Heimkes, of the 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Senior Airman Bradley Gallus, 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Garrit Wong, of the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Gregory Leyba, of the 162nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and instructor Jim Bainer at the Minnesota State community College (M State), Moorhead, Minn., July 22, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp) see less | View Image Page

Thirteen students from six different Air National Guard (ANG) units in five states attended a 37.5 hour advanced truck air brake system course hosted by the 119th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle maintenance function, and taught through a joint project at Minnesota State Community and Technical (M State) College, Moorhead, Minn., July 19-23.

The course focused on the pneumatic and electrical air brake straight truck and tractor-trailer systems and applications, with the goal of providing a firm understanding of brakes and wheel ends, and is worth two college academic credits that can also be applied toward the students’ Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) degree.

“This is the culmination of a two-year process to research, plan, coordinate and approve the joint education efforts with us, M State and the National Guard Bureau,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steve Koenig, the 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance superintendent.

Areas of emphasis included the theory of air brake operation, pneumatics, valve operation, component identification, schematics and anti-lock systems in various types of trucks that the students encounter in their military and also their civilian careers.

“It’s a challenge for Air National Guard mechanics to keep up with technology, so the opportunity to work with M State in this training is important for the work we do to keep our equipment running on base, and it is important for our people to help them get their CCAF degrees for promotion,” said Koenig.

The course is built with two hours of hands-on lab in a modern repair shop environment for every one-hour of lecture in the classroom environment.

“It’s been fun. I haven’t been called sir this much in my whole life. I think they are the ones that have earned being called sir, through their military service, rather than me,” said Jim Bainer, the course instructor and transportation department chair at the college.

The lab features a high-tech schematic air brake simulator that would be very expensive for any Air National Guard unit to provide through means other than something like the arrangement with M State.

Many ANG members in the vehicle maintenance mechanic career fields work as full-time civilian mechanics in addition to their traditional drill-status military role.

“What they are learning here can be applied to their jobs in both their military role and also their civilian world jobs as mechanics,” said Matthew Loeslie, the dean of school of applied technology at M State.

Every ANG base and military installation has some inventory of trucks and heavy equipment that have brakes that need to be maintained and repaired by vehicle maintenance personnel. The 119th Wing has nearly 40 different vehicles with air brake systems on them. They include things like snow removal equipment and rapid runway repair training trucks and equipment.

“While our people get good training in their tech schools and throughout their careers, the M State facility provides us training equipment and knowledge that can really help build on that and help our people better understand the concepts and techniques involved in the maintenance and repair of equipment we operate on a day-to-day basis,” said Koenig.

“We’re excited about developing this relationship. It’s right in the core of what we do and who we are, and we love to serve those who serve us,” said Loeslie.