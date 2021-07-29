Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam closed to traffic Aug. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 29, 2021) – Bell Road is closing at J. Percy Priest Dam from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District conducts a bridge inspection.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, the J. Percy Priest Lake Visitor Center, the overlook, and the right bank tail water area will remain open during the road closure. Signs are posted on both sides of the dam to inform motorists of the pending closure.



“We understand closures are always a hardship for local commuters. However, we wanted to ensure to complete this inspection ahead of the start of the school year when it could impact a greater number of motorists,” said Greg Thomas, J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager.



The Corps of Engineers conducts the routine bridge inspection every two years. The closure extends approximately from Stewarts Ferry Pike on the east side of the dam to the dam public parking area on the west side.



“The Corps will have barricades on both sides of the dam and will have traffic control personnel on site. The closure provides for the safety of employees inspecting the bridge over the dam’s spillway,” said Stephen Salaman, structural engineer and Bridge Safety Program manager for the Nashville District.



For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975 or via e-mail at jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil.



