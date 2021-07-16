Shaw Airmen selected as one of Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of 2021

This achievement is awarded to 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.



A board considered 35 nominees who represented the best-of-the-best from the major commands, direct reporting units, field operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force before narrowing down the field to just 12 for the entire Air Force.



“We are incredibly proud that Tech. Sgt. Floyd has been selected as one of the Air Force’s 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year,” said Maj. Titus Butler, 20th CONS commander. “Sgt. Floyd’s leadership and innovation have made a great impact on her team and the Air Force.”



Floyd has participated in several projects expediting and implementing more efficient processes for the 20th Fighter Wing. She recently led the first virtual contract bidding session for a $52.5 million contract and was a part of the team responsible for awarding the microgrid contract which maintains power indefinitely to 70% of the base in the event the local power infrastructure is damaged.



“Tech. Sgt. Floyd is not your average noncommissioned officer, she always achieves her goals and pushes others to achieve their goals too,” said Technical Sgt. Kathleen Becker, 20th CONS contracting officer. “She has accomplished so much and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.”



For her extraordinary efforts in continuing to advance innovation for the 20th FW, Floyd was awarded the 2020 Air Combat Command Contracting Innovator of the Year.



“Part of that success is having amazing Airmen that are kicking butt every day, you go home and wonder ‘How am I going to keep up?’”, said Floyd. “My team drives me, you want them to be proud of you so you have to set the standard.”



Floyd attributes her achievements to the constant empowerment from her leadership. She emphasizes how she would like to do the same for those she leads the remainder of her Air Force career.



“I want to instill in my Airmen if your goal is to win an award, I believe you’re putting yourself in a box,” said Floyd. “If your goal is to change the status quo, increase morale and quality of life for the people around in your squadron wing and group… then awards will come.”

