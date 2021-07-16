Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Virginia Penrod, Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis to take an immersion tour on July 16, 2021.



Penrod visited multiple locales on base, beginning with a question-and-answer lunch with Soldiers. The tour continued on to the Training and Doctrine Command headquarters to meet with Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais, United States Army TRADOC deputy commanding general and chief of staff. The tour concluded after Penrod visited both the Madison Child Development Center and Family Advocacy.



Penrod spoke with Soldiers and civilians regarding their experiences in the Army, how their sections operate daily, and potential wellness improvements.



Penrod took over Assistant Secretary of Defense duties on February 12, 2018. Her primary duties as the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness include all matters regarding civilian and military personnel policies, Total Force manpower and resources, reserve integration, and military community and family policy.



Immersion tours are important tools that help senior leaders gain insight and context that could later influence the policy making process.

