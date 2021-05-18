TAP provides direction, training opportunities

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Sgt. Jerrell Drew uses a 4.5-inch angle grinder on a 2-inch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Sgt. Jerrell Drew uses a 4.5-inch angle grinder on a 2-inch pipe at the United Association Veterans in Piping (VIP) Program training site located on Fort Carson on May 18, 2021. Drew served with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The VIP program is an 18-week course that service members transitioning out of the military can apply for. It’s offered through the Fort Carson Transition Assistance Program (TAP). (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — For service members who are preparing to leave the military, the Fort Carson Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides the information, classes and support services they need to successfully make the transition from the military to civilian life.



Soldiers with 18 months prior to transition out of the Army or 24 months before retirement are required to complete TAP requirements.



During the first half of 2020, classes were held virtually and online. But, in July 2020 in-person classes resumed with preventative COVID mitigation measures in place.



And the number of students who can attend in person is now up to 75% of normal capacity.



Each class can have up to 35 students, said Sherry Jenkins, the Fort Carson Transition Services manager. Students have the option to attend classes in person, virtually or online.



Mini hiring events resumed in March 2021, and they are held twice a month at the TAP center located at 7366 Mekong Street. Up to 15 employers are allowed at each event. The next hiring event is June 9, 2021, at the TAP center.



In addition to in-person classes and the mini hiring events, the Career Skills Program (CSP), which is part of TAP, has training programs that are in full swing.



During the TAP process, CSP providers brief Soldiers on their programs.



One of the programs is the United Association Veterans in Piping (VIP) program. The VIP program moved from its off-post location to Fort Carson in March. The class started March 8, 2021. Up to 14 students are allowed in each class, but the current one has eight.



The 18-week program is divided between the first four weeks of online learning about tools and safety procedures, which includes the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) 30 card, said Jason Smith, the lead instructor for the Fort Carson VIP program. The next 14 weeks is the hands-on part of the class. It’s an accelerated welder training program for active-duty transitioning service members.



During the hands-on part, the students are trained in the use of different techniques in welding, Smith said. Students have the opportunity to earn two certifications — one in Shielded Metal Arc Welding and in Gas Tungsten Arc Welding.



Before graduation, students get direct placement to any local union that has work in the United States.



“They are set up with a five-year apprenticeship,” Smith said. During the apprenticeship, the graduates are paid during the day and will attend classes two nights a week.



Having the VIP program on post has its advantages.



“Being on post has provided easy access for the Soldiers, and future students can visit the training site,” Jenkins said. This is one of three programs that provide training on post.



The TAP center has provided support to the VIP program’s training requirements.



“We’ve used the classrooms and put more flyers out to get the word out about the VIP program,” Smith said.



VIP’s facilities, located at the corner of Wickersham Boulevard and Tevis Street, are top-notch.



“We get the best of everything — the best equipment, the best materials, two welding trailers, one pipe-cutting trailer and one office trailer,” Smith said.



Defining success for the CSP boils down to one group: Soldiers.



For Sgt. Jerrell Drew, who served with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and graduated from the VIP program in February, it was a tough course but worth it.



“It’s a lot of work,” Drew said. “There was some frustration, but it paid off in the end. The tough training prepares you for what you’re going to face on the job.”



Drew was allowed to come back to the training site to practice welding and hone his skills before leaving the service for his new job at the Pipefitters Local Union 539 in Minnesota.



He said he recommended to his Soldiers to take a look at the CSP and the providers who offer good-paying jobs.



A new CSP job provider is in the planning stages, Jenkins said. Advanced robotics will be part of its program.



The TAP center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and walk-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. TAP center personnel can be reached at 526-1001/1002.



Even with the challenges during the pandemic, the TAP professionals have continued to offer what service members need to make the transition to civilian life.



“We’re always looking for ways to expand opportunities for our transitioning service members, veterans and Family members,” Jenkins said.