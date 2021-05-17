Carson honors 2020 Good Neighbor

Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson; and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, senior enlisted adviser, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, help Deanne Funkhouser don her jacket at the 43rd Annual Good Neighbor induction ceremony May 17, 2021, at the Elkhorn Conference Center. The Good Neighbor program recognizes one civilian each year from the surrounding communities who, through his or her efforts, enhances the Soldiers’ and Families’ quality of life. (Photo by Norman Shifflett) see less | View Image Page

By Billie Garner



Garrison Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leadership and local community members honored a Colorado Springs businesswoman and community volunteer May 17, 2021, for her ongoing contributions to Soldiers and Families of the Mountain Post.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, hosted a luncheon award ceremony inducting Deanne Funkhouser, as the newest member of the Fort Carson Good Neighbor Program. Funkhouser, the Mountain Post’s 44th Good Neighbor, received the award in front of family, friends and colleagues.



It is a Fort Carson tradition to host the annual induction ceremony on the installation. As in previous years, the event was held on post at the Elkhorn Conference Center with many other Good Neighbors in attendance.



“The last year has been incredibly difficult for our Soldiers, Families and our community, but being able to do events like this together shows that we are nearing the end,” said McFarlane. “I cannot begin to describe how thankful I am for the opportunity to stand before you, in person and recognize the service and excellence of Deanne Funkhouser. Thank you all for taking the time out of your busy schedules today to show your support for Deanne and your unwavering support for Fort Carson and the United States Army.”



The Fort Carson Good Neighbor program is designed to recognize one civilian each year from surrounding communities who, through his or her efforts, enhances the quality of life for Soldiers and their Families. From its inception in 1978, the program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Prior to the first ceremony, Maj. Gen. Louis Menetrey, the 42nd commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, with the help of military leaders and local citizens, established a “benchmark” for the Good Neighbor program. Good Neighbors are invited to events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.



“Our Good Neighbors are Fort Carson’s extended representatives and some of our most steadfast advocates in this remarkable community,” McFarlane said. “We are very proud of our patriotic Good Neighbors and take this to heart; this strong partnership between the local community and our installation makes it possible for our Soldiers and Families to thrive.”



McFarlane said that becoming a Good Neighbor does not pay well or come with any special benefits.



“Other than, of course, the stately green jacket,” he added. “There is the unquestionable appreciation and gratitude of 4th Infantry Division leadership and Fort Carson Soldiers for our Good Neighbors’ everlasting support and their willingness to advocate for Soldiers, Families and civilians.”



Funkhouser has been an active supporter of all things military in the local community, and she has supported military members for 35 years, McFarlane said.



“Through her work with our Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, she has helped fund and coordinate countless events benefiting the Mountain Post,” McFarlane said. “From events with the Denver Broncos players and cheerleaders, Freedom Fest, our tree-lighting ceremony, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo or the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Deanne has provided thousands of Soldiers with vivid memories that will last a lifetime.”



As a cancer survivor, she is a volunteer committee member for Cowgirls Against Cancer, and Funkhouser searches for opportunities to provide necessities for those battling the disease, McFarlane said.



“This is reflective of the type of person she is, determined, generous and caring” McFarlane said. “Today, I am pleased and privileged to make Deanne the newest addition to the Good Neighbor ranks and continue this proud tradition. Deanne, thank you for your service, and welcome to the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Family.”



Funkhouser said becoming a Good Neighbor was a great honor and she is humbled to become part of the Family.



“(I) want to thank each and every one of you for your support,” Funkhouser said. “I have been very blessed in my life to be in a position to help service members and their Families. After being stuck in my house for a year, it’s great to be with people again today. I look forward to working with Cowgirls Against Cancer and the rodeo this year and living a more normal life.”



Funkhouser thanked her invited guests: her husband, Retired Army Col. Scot Cuthbertson; her brother, Guy Funkhouser; and friends.



Funkhouser credited her friends and family for years of continued support.