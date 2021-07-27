MILITARY STAR Card Saves Military Community Nearly $30M in 2020

Reaching for the MILITARY STAR® card at a military exchange store or commissary is strengthening benefits for all who serve and have served.



In 2020, authorized exchange and commissary shoppers who used the MILITARY STAR card—available exclusively to military members, retirees, Veterans and military dependents—saved the military community $28.7 million in banking transaction fees.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange, Coast Guard Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency stores.



“Lowering costs at exchanges and commissaries is the easiest and most impactful way heroes and their families can further strengthen their hard-earned benefits,” said Tommy Ward, senior vice president of the Exchange Credit Program. “The millions saved by avoiding bank-issued credit card transaction fees is a force multiplier for the entire military community.”



The MILITARY STAR card also benefits cardholders with a generous rewards program that provides 2% in rewards points on purchases. The MILITARY STAR card issued $32.8 million in rewards just last year.



Other benefits include:

• One low APR (10.24%) for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

• No late, annual or over-limit fees

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

Date Taken: 07.27.2021