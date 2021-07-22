USAG Bavaria professional honored with 2 major civilian awards

Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | From left to right stand USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, garrison...... read more read more Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | From left to right stand USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, garrison human resources assistant Marlon S. Laidley and Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, July 15, 2021. Laidley was awarded the Frederick E. Vollrath award at an All Hands workforce meeting. (U.S. Army photo by Andreas Kreuzer) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria professional Marlon S. Laidley was recognized for his excellent service to the military community twice in one day. On July 15, 2021, he was awarded both the Frederick E. Vollrath award and the Adjutant General’s Corps Civilian of the Year.



Laidley is a human resources assistant in the USAG Bavaria Military Personnel Division at Tower Barracks. He and his team process up to 3,000 passports per week and work numerous hours of overtime.



During an All Hands meeting with the USAG Bavaria workforce, garrison commander Col. Christopher Danbeck awarded Laidley with the Frederick E. Vollrath award.



“This is great,” said Danbeck. “By the size of this award you can see how important it is. Congratulations, we are so amazingly proud of you!”



This award is named after retired Lt. Gen. Frederick E. Vollrath. He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 Personnel of the United States Army. He spent his career in the human resources field from 1962 to 1998.



“If you have a family member crying in your office because of an emergency and the need to go to the U.S., you can’t go home,” said Laidley. “You stay until 7 or 8 p.m. to help them.”



Later that day Laidley received the Adjutant General’s Corps Civilian of the Year award for his outstanding work and leadership, during a Department of Human Resource presentation. Two major civilian awards were received in the same day.



“Mr. Laidley is a truly valued member of the team, and he has long been deserving of this recognition,” said Robert Reed, director of USAG Bavaria Human Resource. “He is beloved by his customers and his coworkers, and goes out of his way to take care of everyone that needs assistance — even if they need help from a section other than his own. The garrison is lucky to have him.”