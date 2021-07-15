Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Bavaria professional honored with 2 major civilian awards

    USAG Bavaria professional honored with 2 major civilian awards

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Andreas Kreuzer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    From left to right stand USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, garrison human resources assistant Marlon S. Laidley and Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, July 15, 2021. Laidley was awarded the Frederick E. Vollrath award at an All Hands workforce meeting. (U.S. Army photo by Andreas Kreuzer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Bavaria professional honored with 2 major civilian awards

