USAG Bavaria professional honored with 2 major civilian awards

From left to right stand USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, garrison human resources assistant Marlon S. Laidley and Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, July 15, 2021. Laidley was awarded the Frederick E. Vollrath award at an All Hands workforce meeting. (U.S. Army photo by Andreas Kreuzer)

