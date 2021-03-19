In Focus: Airman 1st Class Kristie Turturro

Airman 1st Class Kristie Turturro, 31, is a medical administrator in the 419th Medical Squadron who joined the Air Force Reserve in January 2020.



Although her father was in the Army, Turturro knew from a young age that she wanted to be in the Air Force. She initially planned to join the active duty after high school but says “life kind of got in the way” with the birth of her son, causing her to rethink time away from him for basic and technical training.



One day while speaking to her son, who was 12 at the time, he asked, “Mom, what’s four months compared to your life dream?” With her son’s support, Turturro felt it was finally the right time to join.



After training, Turturro secured a full-time medical administrator job as an Air Reserve Technician (ART) within her unit. She moved to Utah in 2015 for work and, while she is still getting used to the weather, she loves it here. She enjoys working out as well as outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, snowboarding, visiting national parks, and running in Spartan races. Her son often accompanies her on workouts and races.



Newly married, Turturro’s husband is an active-duty Airman who was transferred to Germany just a month after the wedding. With her work and military obligations, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Turturro admits it hasn’t always been easy, but says she feels at home in Utah. She said the distance and challenges have made her family stronger.



Turturro would like to continue moving through the enlisted ranks, and plans to retire as an enlisted reservist.



“I really appreciate the work environment here and to have purpose in what you’re doing, and to have supervision that supports you and is there for you to help you grow.”

