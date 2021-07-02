Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman 1st Class Kristie Turturro, medical administrator in the 419th Medical Squadron

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Kristie Turturro, medical administrator in the 419th Medical Squadron, poses in front of her office, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Turturro decided to pursue her life-long dream of enlisting after talking with her son, who supported her decision.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Kristie Turturro, medical administrator in the 419th Medical Squadron, by SSgt Robert Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Citizen Airmen
    419th Fighter Wing
    419th MDS

