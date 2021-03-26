Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant

The wing has a new full-time Active Guard/Reserve first sergeant to take care of the needs of wing Airmen who have issues outside of the scheduled unit training assembly weekends. Master Sgt. Rebeccah Stammen assumed the position January 2021 and will hold the position until January 2024.



The AGR position of first sergeant is new for the 445th Airlift Wing. It was decided that to better serve the full-time reservists at the wing, a full-time first sergeant was needed.



Stammen still serves as the first sergeant for the 445th Mission Support Group and 445th Airlift Wing Staff. Adding this new position to her resume is something she said is needed and she’s ready to take on the role.



“I have been serving for 21 years and have never interacted with a first sergeant on a personal matter. It’s a humbling admission because I could have used one on multiple occasions.”



Sergeant Stammen attended the First Sergeant Academy in-residence course for four weeks of instruction and graduated in January of 2020. Prior to becoming a first sergeant, she spent 17 years in the legal career field, more than five years of that was as the Law Office Superintendent here at the 445th. In October 2019, she became the traditional reservist first sergeant for the 445th Force Support Squadron.



Stammen has heard from various Airmen that they don’t understand the role of the first sergeant let alone how they can help their Airmen.



“I’ve been told that the role of the shirt is not widely known. I’d like to change that. The first sergeant is there, and wants to be there, to assist in getting our Airmen the help they want, require, and deserve. I don’t believe in a personal life and a professional life. I believe in a life that contains responsibilities, passions, and goals that must be balanced.”



Air Force Instruction 36-2113, The First Sergeant, lists the responsibilities of a first sergeant. Stammen said the AFI cannot prepare a first sergeant for the emotional investment the job requires.



“We take on the struggles and the successes of our members. I’m fortunate to be a member of a phenomenal first sergeant council, comprised of first sergeants who go above and beyond for their units as well as for each other. As the sole full-time shirt within the wing, I try to ensure we are all communicating effectively and have the information we require to fulfill our responsibilities.”



Stammen has encouraging words to share for 445th Airmen.



“It is the shirts responsibility to provide our members with the tools they need to accomplish the mission. It is the shirts passion to show care, offer correction, and provide challenges for our Airmen. It is the shirts goal to develop trust and create a healthy environment for our members to grow.



“Every member of the 445th is entitled to those benefits. Wearing the diamond every day has been the greatest privilege in my military career. The individuals I work with inspire me daily, there is no job quite like this one. It’s an honor to be the shirt.”

