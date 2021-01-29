The 445th Airlift Wing has a new full-time Active Guard/Reserve first sergeant to take care of the needs of wing Airmen who have issues outside of the scheduled unit training assembly weekends. Master Sgt. Rebeccah Stammen assumed the position January 2021 and will hold the position until January 2024.
This work, Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant
