Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant

    Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Airlift Wing has a new full-time Active Guard/Reserve first sergeant to take care of the needs of wing Airmen who have issues outside of the scheduled unit training assembly weekends. Master Sgt. Rebeccah Stammen assumed the position January 2021 and will hold the position until January 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6749891
    VIRIN: 210129-F-BT552-264
    Resolution: 2203x2754
    Size: 743.42 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing welcomes first full-time first sergeant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    445th Airlift Wing
    445th Airlift Wing first sergeant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT