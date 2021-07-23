Joly assumes command of Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new commander took over the leadership and direction of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville during a change of command ceremony Friday, July 23, at the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, deputy commanding general for military and international operations of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presented Huntsville Center’s colors to Col. Sebastien P. Joly, signifying the organization’s change in leadership.



Joly assumed command from Col. Marvin L. Griffin, who had served as the Center’s commander since August 2019 and retired following 27 years of military service. Griffin--an Enterprise, Alabama, native—and his family plan to remain in Huntsville.



Joly will lead more than 1,000 employees at the Center’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, and its offices in Omaha, Nebraska, and Alexandria, Virginia. He will also provide guidance and direction of the Center’s global operations to include various program and project management, engineering and support disciplines totaling more than $2 billion in fiscal year 2020.



During his speech to the hundreds of employees who either attended the event in person or tuned in via live stream, Milhorn praised Huntsville Center for its unique role as the “9-1-1 center that Headquarters USACE calls when there is an absolute tough challenge the nation needs to solve.”



Milhorn also noted Joly’s previous success as the 53rd commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and offered him guidance in his new role.



“It is without hesitation that we embrace you, Sebastien, to lead this organization as you have previously,” said Milhorn. “Don’t change anything that you’re doing. Just pick up the phone when we call 9-1-1.”



Prior to taking command of the Mobile District in June 2018, Joly served as an operations officer in the Directorate of Regional Operations and Global Force Management with the Joint Staff, J-35 and commanded the 5th Engineer Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



During his remarks, Joly praised the magnitude of Huntsville Center’s mission and the professionalism and expertise of its employees.



“The breadth and scale of the work this center is responsible for in performing service to the nation is unmatched,” he said. “For so many reasons, I really am so excited to join the world-class workforce of the Center so that I can continue my USACE education from the best and brightest.”



Huntsville Center is a major element of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that supports Department of Defense and other government agencies worldwide. Since 1967 Huntsville Center has provided specialized technical expertise, global engineering solutions and cutting-edge innovations through centrally managed programs in support of national interests.

