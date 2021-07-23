Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joly assumes command of Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Col. Sebastien P. Joly, the 24th commander of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville speaks to guests and employees during the change of command ceremony Friday, July 23. (Photo by William Scott Farrow)

    This work, Joly assumes command of Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

