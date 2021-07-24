Twelve Soldiers to represent Army at Summer Olympic Games

Photo By Brittany Nelson | Twelve Soldier-athletes of the World Class Athlete Program are representing Team USA...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Nelson | Twelve Soldier-athletes of the World Class Athlete Program are representing Team USA and the Army at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games that kicked off July 23. Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham is boxing for gold in the women’s 75kg weight class. The two-time U.S. national champ earned her seat at the games when she won the championship match at the 2019 U.S. Boxing Olympic Trials. see less | View Image Page

Twelve Soldier-athletes of the World Class Athlete Program are representing Team USA and the Army at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games that kicked off July 23.



Nine Soldiers will be competing and three are coaching for Team USA.



1st Lt. Amber English will be competing in women’s skeet. English qualified for the games at the 2020 U.S. Team Trials. English is also part of the Army Marksmanship Unit.



Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Bowsher was selected to coach for Modern Pentathlon. He is a six time national champion and coached at the 2016 games.



Staff Sgt. Spenser Mango was named to the Team USA Wrestling delegation. The five-time World Team member was named USA Wrestling’s 2018 Greco-Roman coach of the year.



Staff Sgt. Nicklaus Mowrer will be shooting in the 10 meter air pistol, 50 meter rifle three position, and 10 meter air pistol mixed team. The eight-time national record holder earned his spot on Team USA for rifle and air pistol at the Olympic trials when he placed first in 10 meter air pistol.



Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft will be competing in her second Olympic Games in the 10 meter air pistol and 25 meter pistol. The five-time Pan American Games medalist earned her spot for Tokyo at the 2019 Pan American Games.



Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham is boxing for gold in the women’s 75kg weight class. The two-time U.S. national champ earned her seat at the games when she won the championship match at the 2019 U.S. Boxing Olympic Trials.



Sgt. Amro Elgeziry will be competing in modern pentathlon, a five sport event that includes fencing, swimming, horseback riding, shooting and running. The two-time world championship winner earned his third Olympic team title at the 2019 Pan American Games.



Sgt. Samantha Schultz will also be competing in modern pentathlon. The six-time national champion earned her spot for Tokyo at the 2019 Pan American Games where she took home a silver medal.



Sgt. Ildar Hafizof is competing in his second Olympic games for the 60kg Greco-Roman Wrestling weight class. The two-time world team member earned his Olympic spot at the Wrestling trials where he was the champion of his weight class.



Sgt. Terrence Jennings was named a USA Taekwondo coach. The 2016 Olympic team member is a former WCAP Taekwondo Soldier-athlete.



Spc. Benard Keter is making his Olympic debut in the 3,000 meter steeple chase. The NCAA champion grabbed his ticket to Tokyo after placing second at the Olympic Trials, and during a record heat wave for the area.



Spc. Alejandro Sancho is also making his Olympic debut in the 67kg weight class for Greco-Roman Wrestling. The five-time national team member earned his spot of Olympic victory when he won gold for 67kg at the wrestling trials.



Three additional Soldier-athletes will also be representing the Army at the Paralympic Games, kicking off next month.



Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks will be competing in four para swimming events. The two-time Paralympic medalist earned a spot on Team USA at the Paralympic Swimming Trials where she broke two American records.



Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen will be shooting in the 10 and 50 meter Air Rifle Prone. The two-time World Para Shooting Sport medalist earned his spot on the team by reaching the point quote through various competitions. Nguyen is also a member of the Army Marksmanship Unit.



Staff Sgt. John Wayne Joss III will be shooting in the 50 meter rifle. The four-time World Cup team member qualified for the games by reaching the point quota through various competitions.



To keep up with the Soldiers’ events and results, follow @USArmyWCAP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.