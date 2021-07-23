NSW, Palau Forces Build on Long-standing Friendship

Courtesy Photo | A Naval Special Warfare combatant craft medium approaches a Palau Division of Maritime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Naval Special Warfare combatant craft medium approaches a Palau Division of Maritime Law Enforcement vessel during a military-to-military contact. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau – Naval Special Warfare forces deployed to U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific concluded a military-to-military contact in Palau, July 23.



The exchange was between the Palau Bureau of Public Safety, Division of Marine Law Enforcement and U.S. Navy SEALs and special warfare combatant-craft crewmen. The exchange focused on synchronizing the two nations military capabilities and building upon the long-standing friendship between the U.S. and Palau as codified through the Compact of Free Association.



“The opportunity to train together and enhance our relationship with the people of Palau has been incredible,” said the senior team leader in the Naval Special Warfare unit. “We’ve learned so much from each other, and knowing that we are doing our part to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific is very gratifying.”



The exchange included events focused on weapons handling, close-quarters combat, prisoner handling, shipboard procedures, mission planning and tactical combat casualty care.



During the engagement, Naval Special Warfare forces hosted Surangel Whipps Jr., the President of Palau, aboard a combatant craft medium, June 28. Victor Remengesau, director of the Bureau of Maritime Security and Fish and Wildlife Protection, Jennifer Anson, National Security Coordinator for Palau, and U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland also participated in the tour which included an equipment familiarization and sea demonstration by the special warfare combatant-craft crewman.



While the exchange was planned to bolster military interoperability between the two nations’ forces, Ambassador Hennessey-Niland said it was just one aspect of the U.S. commitment to Palau.



“The United States and Palau work closely together to ensure our mutual security,” said Hennessey-Niland. “We are true partners in working towards a more secure, peaceful, Indo-Pacific.”