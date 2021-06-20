NSW Exchanges Training with Palau Bureau of Public Safety, Division of Marine Law Enforcement

A Naval Special Warfare combatant craft medium approaches a Palau Division of Maritime Law Enforcement vessel during a military-to-military contact. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

