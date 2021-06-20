NSW Exchanges Training with Palau Bureau of Public Safety, Division of Marine Law Enforcement

A Naval Special Warfare combatant craft medium approaches a Palau Division of Maritime Law Enforcement vessel during a military-to-military contact. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6747922
|VIRIN:
|210620-N-N0905-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|381.96 KB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NSW, Palau Forces Build on Long-standing Friendship
