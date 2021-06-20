Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Exchanges Training with Palau Bureau of Public Safety, Division of Marine Law Enforcement

    NSW Exchanges Training with Palau Bureau of Public Safety, Division of Marine Law Enforcement

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.20.2021

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    A Naval Special Warfare combatant craft medium approaches a Palau Division of Maritime Law Enforcement vessel during a military-to-military contact. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

    NSW, Palau Forces Build on Long-standing Friendship

    SEAL
    special operations
    Palau
    Naval Special Warfare
    SOCPAC
    NSWG-1

