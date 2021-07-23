DLA director visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, meets with employees and customers

Defense Logistics Agency Director Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic visited Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 13 and met with DLA senior leaders and employees and Fleet Readiness Center East customers.



DLA Aviation at Cherry Point Commander Navy Cmdr. Isaac May, and DLA Distribution Cherry Point Director Robert Taylor welcomed her for her first visit to the air station.



May briefed the history of DLA activity at Cherry Point, including its 2010 establishment and the 2014 transfer of stock from the Navy to DLA ownership. He shared with Skubic current performance-based agreement metrics, recent successes and ongoing initiatives - all focused on improved readiness. He also briefed Skubic on lessons learned from the 2014 Inventory Management and Stock Positioning Spiral II supply, storage and distribution transition.



Taylor provided the director with an overview of the Cherry Point distribution mission, including its wholesale and retail responsibilities. He also discussed current challenges and initiatives, and lessons learned from assuming the retail storage and distribution mission in 2012. During the visit, Skubic toured the activity’s largest warehouse facility where she met with employees as she observed many of their receipt, stow, pick and pack processes.



“Naval aviation has played a large part of my career,” Skubic told the directors, “What you do here locally prepares the agency to be ready at a moment’s notice to provide lethality for our nation’s defense.”



During the award presentation portion of the visit, Skubic recognized DLA employees for outstanding service and support to the warfighter.



Speaking to employees, Skubic said, “What each of you do every day either here in the office or while teleworking matters. Your FRC East customer relies on you to provide timely solutions, making sure material is available for the various production lines. Thank you.”



During her visit, Skubic also met with senior FRC East leaders.



“A big part of our success in reducing critical back orders and improving our turnaround times has been DLA’s integration in our daily tiered meetings,” said Marine Corps Col. Tom Atkinson, FRC East commanding officer. “We have numerous examples of how our close communication and collaboration, happening all throughout the plant, is moving the readiness needle on the flight line.”

