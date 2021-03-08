NAVSAFECEN ANNOUNCES CNO AFLOAT SAFETY AWARD RECIPIENTS

NORFOLK, Va. (July 13, 2021) A five-time recipient joined 14 other ships in winning top honors for the fiscal 2020 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Afloat Safety Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to fleet readiness, morale, efficiency and economical use of resources through safety.



For Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic, USS Arlington (LPD 24) received the CNO safety award for the fifth consecutive year in its category. Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) recently announced the winners, listed below by command and category:



Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic

Cruiser: USS Jacinto (CG 56)

Destroyer: USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

Littoral Warfare: USS Tornado (PC 14)

Amphibious (Large): USS Bataan (LHD 5)

Amphibious (Med/Small): USS Arlington (LPD 24)

Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Cruiser: USS Mobile Bay (CG 53)

Destroyer: USS Spruance (DDG 111)

Mine Warfare: USS Chief (MCM 14)

Amphibious (Large): USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

Amphibious (Med/Small): USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic

Aircraft Carrier: USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75)

Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Aircraft Carrier: USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

Commander Submarine Force Atlantic

Fast Attack Submarine: USS Santa Fe (SSN 763)

Ballistic Missile Submarine: USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)

Commander Submarine Force, Pacific Fleet

Fast Attack Submarine: USS Alexandria (SSN 757)



“This year’s winners had an aggressive safety program that contributed to increased mishap prevention, including thorough and professional safety reporting,” said Rear Adm. F.R. Luchtman, NAVSAFECEN commander. “Congratulations to all winners for helping preserve our most precious asset – Sailors and Marines.”

