Big smiles are all that matters: III MEB Marines and sailors donate toys to children with special needs

U.S. Marines in Okinawa often participate in various kinds of volunteer activities and donations. This year, with careful precautionary measures for COVID-19, three Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade visited the Niji Children's Daycare in Nishihara, May 7, 2021.



“We want to help to make people happy. If we see them smile, it will make us happy and want us to do more,” Maj. Caleb D. Eames, the Communication Strategy and Operations director, 3rd MEB, III Marine Expeditionary Force, said with a smile on his face.



They were there to deliver toys and food, such as fried chicken, pasta, brownies and cookies to the children in honor of Children's Day.



The Niji daycare provides developmental support and after-school care to children who are physically challenged and require special attention. All the toys, dolls, squeeze toys, and stuffed animals, were requested specifically to aid in the physical and mental development of the children, by promoting sensory, motor functions and social skills through play.



"We asked for the toys which can help in the children's development," said Ayumi Chinen, the representative and nurse of the Niji Children's Daycare. “Children can develop cognitive skills, for example, a squeeze toy can encourage not only the sense of touch but also the ability to see and focus, build strength in the child’s grasp and finger movements as the shape changes, and to recognize the difference in materials.”



According to Umehara, the community relations specialist for Camps Courtney & McTureous, he approached Niji Daycare when Eames was looking for an opportunity to support, and their wish list reflected the needs of the individual child, such as realistic dolls, which they can feed and care for, or something they enjoy grasping.



At the entrance of the daycare, a small girl welcomed the Marines with a big smile. She was one of the children of preschool age. Although she carried a medical device with her, she was walking freely around the room with the support from caregivers.



"She was so cute, I love her smile," said Staff Sgt. Spendia Herrera, distribution management chief with G-4, 3rd MEB. Herrera, a mother, smiled saying it was more intimate than what she expected but she liked it and it was a good thing to her since she was always looking for a great opportunity to support others.



Marines started out with toys, showing them to the children and allowing them to pick their favorite. There were different types of dolls and squeeze toys. When they started handing out cookies with printed pictures, each child carefully selected what they liked with the caregivers support. Once all the toys and snacks were passed out, Marines provided food in a small box so the children could hold and carry it themselves.



“The children were all very happy,” said Chinen, “even children with serious illness who have difficulty expressing their feelings verbally are able to give out a few signs. We read their feelings such as likes, dislikes, strengths and weaknesses from such signs in their expressions. We are happy to see the growth of the mental and physical development as well when some children showed interest in unexpected toys and two children fighting over one toy.”



According to Chinen, the three children who welcomed the Marines are preschoolers and stay at the daycare all day. After school, more children would join. There are 11 children registered for daycare, but daily attendance varies. The eight staff members are comprised of nurses, caregivers, and physical therapists.



“Ten Marines and sailors donated”, said Eames, the coordinator of this event. “Everyone already had their ideas for those specific items that they knew about. Marines were jumping at the chance.”



More people wanted to donate but Eames needed to decline because all the items in the list were already covered. He stated that he could do it later again for some occasions. “If that is something those kids need and it will help improve their lives and give them their smile, that’s what we, 3rd MEB, want.”



Niji Daycare has had a relationship with Camp Courtney for three years. Children from the daycare visited the camp for the Walk-Rally event and on Christmas last year, Eames played the role of Santa Claus and delivered the holiday meal to the daycare.

