Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Andreja Chambers - Training, operations and planning

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan -- U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andreja Chambers, the current operations noncommissioned officer in charge with G-3, operations, training, plans, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shares her story as a Marine and an asset within G-3 and MCIPAC.



Hailing from Rochester, New York, Chambers was recruited out of Recruiting Station Albany, and graduated recruit training in June of 2018, from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island at the age of 17. A data systems administrator by trade upon her arrival to Okinawa in March of 2019, she has held numerous billets within G-6, communications, the COVID cell, and G-3, expanding her capabilities as a Marine and a noncommissioned officer.



As the current operations NCOIC, one of the responsibilities Chambers holds is to collect information and data about current and future operations, events and training. After gathering and sorting through the information, she relays it through her chain of command to be briefed to the commanding general and is used to assist key decision making.



“With my current billet, I get to be an effective part of current training and operations that are going on throughout MCIPAC,” said Chambers. “Along with the rest of the G-3 team, we are one of the first echelons in the key decision making process.”



In addition to her duties at G-3, Chambers took charge and established the typhoon watch team in order to prepare and protect service members in lieu of Typhoon In-Fa, a typhoon that recently passed through the Pacific. She is also in charge of mentoring and monitoring the MCIPAC duty clerks as well as the MCIPAC Officer of the Day schedule.



“Cpl. Chambers is the exact type of NCO everyone needs in their unit,” said Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Zabala, the G-3 operations chief and a native of Selenas, California. “She has made quite the name for herself in MCIPAC due to the amount of communication she is in charge of with units, commanders and bases.”



Zabala explained that Chambers’ outreach and impact through G-3 extends all throughout MCIPAC beyond the island of Okinawa. He explained that she assists with current and future operations in Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



Outside of work, Chambers constantly strives to invest in her physical and mental fitness and plan for the future. She plans to become an officer through the Marine Corps Enlisted Commissioning Education Program, and is currently studying business administration at the University of Maryland Global Campus.



“The Marine Corps has given me so many opportunities to make myself better and make a difference at MCIPAC,” said Chambers. “I am fortunate to have the responsibilities that I do because they have made me a more able and effective Marine, NCO and person.”



The Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3/5 advises and assists the Commanding General on the formulation and administration of policy and procedures related to current and future operations, mission assurance, live fire range and training area utilization, scheduling, and management. The G-3/5 additionally assists with Marine Corps Air Station matters, Air Traffic Control Quality Assurance, Fire and Emergency Services, formal resident Professional Military Education schools, Provost Marshal and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.