A passion of Marine Farrier saves a horse’s life

One Sunday at an Onna Village ranch, a horse was lying on the ground. She looked helpless. When a group of people entered the ranch with four more horses, the place became lively and the lying horse pulled her head up.



They are a group of volunteers, mainly service members and spouses, stationed on Okinawa, who visit this ranch and take care of horses on weekends. Among such was a young female volunteer who came near the lying horse. The horse tried to get up. After a few minutes of struggle, the horse finally managed to lift herself up.



"Sable (the horse) is old and today is one of the bad days," said one of the volunteers. "But when she sees Olivia, she wants to get up."



According to Tsuguhira Toma, the owner of the ranch and horses, Lance Cpl. Olivia M. Vance, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, saved the life of Sable even though Toma had already given up and prepared for her death.



"I already requested a power shovel for her (grave)," said Toma. They were all worried that Sable would never get up when she laid down and her condition would worsen due to her weight strain on her internal organs.



"It was amazing Olivia made gear for Sable from scratch and Sable actually got up and started walking again," said Toma. "In Okinawa, no one had the knowledge or the equipment to help Sable. Once a horse becomes like this and cannot get up, only death lies ahead."



Vance from Oklahoma started volunteering at Toma's ranch last December only a few months after she came to Okinawa. Someone from her chain of command who knew Vance's love for horses informed her and she checked social media for the ranch. She grew up with horses and went to Oklahoma Horseshoeing School.



Before Vance came to Japan she talked to people who lived in Okinawa to find out if there were horses. She even brought her own tools. "I love working with horses."



According to Vance, Sable had a disease called Laminitis. It has multiple causes and affects the feet of large animals with hooves. Once the disease progresses, it is difficult to make a complete recovery.



"At this stage, I can only make her more comfortable," said Vance. "She has ugly shoes on now but that's what I was able to make, so at least I can make it easier for her to walk."



The shoes Vance put on Sable were made out of wood. They were hand made by her. According to Vance, the shoes last about two months, but she is expecting better shoes to come in from the U.S. soon which will be much lighter and help Sable walk even better.



All the materials Vance gets for fixing Sable’s hooves are donated by herself and her friend, Lance Cpl Albert Garcia Jr. "I want to help Sable. That's all I care about," said Vance.



"It doesn't bother Olivia. That's her passion," said Garcia.



According to Toma, his horses interact with other horse related organizations. Sometimes children ride on his horses, but Ryukyu University horse riding group has a longer relationship with his ranch as students ride horses every Saturday. Three horses were born at the ranch and two were brought in from other owners.



Vance's action was recognized and she received a challenge coin from Lt. Col. Brogan Issitt, commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Shelby Smith, sergeant major of 3rd Maintenance Bn., at the company office on Camp Foster March 23. Although it was not a formal award, getting recognized from the commander directly is a very high honor to a Marine.



“It was really great to know that they care about what I do outside of work.” Vance said.



Toma was delighted by this news. “What Olivia has done for Sable with her time and devotion is irreplaceable. Because no one else in Okinawa could have done it.”

