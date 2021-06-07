Marines wipe out trash in hidden beach

Okinawa is home to numerous beautiful beaches, many are popular vacation destinations seeing thousands of tourists each year, while others are more remote but no less beautiful. One such beach exists in Nago. It is completely hidden from human eyes.



A total of 36 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division of Camp Lejeune, N.C., and a few from 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, took the initiative to clean up this beautiful secluded beach March 25, 2021. They were all from the Corporal’s Course which is the professional military education course where newly promoted noncommissioned officers learn the basics of small unit leadership.



"This is not a requirement but is what we chose to do for community support, to show our faces to the local communities," said Staff Sgt. Bret M. Whitt, one of chief instructors for the Corporal’s Course.



This beach is known to local residents for their annual Harii (dragon boat) races; however, it recently became more popular amongst the U.S. military population stationed in Okinawa for its location and proximity to Camp Schwab. It's quiet, serene, beautiful and good for people who want some time to themselves.



Due to the number of participants, the eight-passenger van had to make five trips from Camp Schwab to the beach. When a group of people arrived, they spread out on the beach and enjoyed their free time looking around, exploring the area or looking for sea glass.



The beach beautification started once all the Marines were dropped off. After Staff Sgt. Whitt gave a short period of instruction on how they would clean up and sort out the sea debris, they lined up side by side from the water's edge to the other end by the bushes. They started combing the beach for trash.



They picked out plastic waste, such as straws, snack wrappers, caps, bottles, jugs, and containers. There was also pallet wood, nets and glass bottles.



"Marines clean up this beach once or twice a year and such beautification makes the beach much cleaner and has been very helpful," said Naomi Miyagi, the district mayor of Toyohara.



Once the cleanup was complete, a few Marines gathered around the trash piles and ensured all the trash was sorted out properly.



"I didn't expect (the beach trash condition) to be good or bad. I just pick up whatever I see which doesn't fit with nature," said Cpl. Jakob C. Anilao, a data systems administrator with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines. "It was to help out and give back. Okinawan residents help us, we help them. It feels good to help.”



After three hours of cleaning the beach, the group of Marines gathered two bags of plastic bottles, a bag of cans, numerous bags of burnable debris and nonburnable, bulk trash, which nearly filled up an eight-passenger van.



"It really helps all of us come together and help each other. It is good exercise and I enjoyed it,” Anilao concluded.

