Earth loving Dragons deepen knowledge with series of events before Earth day

Two months prior to Earth day, April 22, 2021, the Environmental Affairs Branch, G-F Facilities of Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, teamed up with Kubasaki High School to educate the future generation of Earth residents.



The Environmental Affairs Branch wasted no time when Jillian Eastman, a Kubasaki High School teacher, reached out for assistance with the club activities.



“Earning and keeping the trust of base residents is an important objective for me as director of the Environmental Affairs Branch for the Marine Corps installations here on Okinawa, and outreach efforts are a big part of that,” stated David Roen.



He tasked Karen Balabis, the regional environmental training coordinator, with connecting with Eastman and the Environmental Club. Since that initial meeting with Eastman, the following events have been coordinated:



Feb. 8



Paul French, an archeologist and Masayuki Yonaha, the Environmental Affairs Branch archeologist, gave a tour of some recent excavation sites in the Kishaba Housing Area, just outside the school grounds. The students were fascinated by the burial sites that were uncovered, and how these sites are protected and preserved.



They seemed especially interested in a photo that French showed them of local villagers that had come together in 1921 to build a bridge in the exact location where they were standing. Although the stone bridge is long gone, the students could imagine what it must have been like for the entire village to come together to work on a project that would benefit all.



Feb. 22



Shawn Miller, a nature photographer, presented his efforts to bring global attention to hermit crabs that are forced to use plastic beach trash as protection because of the scarcity of shells. His important research and stunning photos were featured in National Geographic Magazine.

