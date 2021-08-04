Environmental enthusiast motivates Kubasaki “earth-loving” Dragons

Kubasaki High School’s environmental club on Camp Foster invited photographer, naturalist and environmentalist, Shawn Miller, to talk about his efforts in bringing people's attention to the creatures in Okinawa, especially his trash project with hermit crabs Feb. 22, 2021.



“We were all very excited to meet and listen to his speech. I hope the students realize that anyone can take part in environmental action in different capacities,” said Jillian K. Eastman, a Kubasaki High School teacher in charge of the club.



“Crabs With Beach Trash Homes" is the project Miller works on. He started the project in 2014 but it became viral after an article about hermit crabs adapting trash on Okinawa beaches with Miller’s picture of such a crab appeared in PetaPixel, one of the popular photography magazine websites, in 2016.



"I had already been taking pictures of endangered animals in Okinawa, but one day in 2010 while I was exploring endangered species, I saw a hermit crab with a waste cap about three kilometers away from the ocean," said Miller to 18 club members who listened to his speech.



Miller took a photo of it, researched it, contacted National Geographic, and then posted it on the photo sharing site. He heard nothing from them, but continued his photography adventure.



Four years later when he started focusing on documenting animals on the coastline, he found a number of hermit crabs adapting waste as homes and took pictures of them in a natural setting on beaches; piles of trash.

"I was depressed. It was an overwhelming amount of trash and there was little I could do," Miller expressed his frustration.



He told students that he realized that he needed to change the perspective if he wanted to change the values of people. He started taking photos of trash adapted crabs with the beautiful Okinawan scenery, hoping it would catch people's attention.



His hard work and dedication paid off in 2018. After the appearance of his picture of a hermit crab resorting to a plastic bottle cap to protect its soft abdomen on the issue “Planet or Plastic?” in National Geographic magazine, he expanded his project and started to trade out the shells on hermit crabs. He places natural shells in a bucket with a crab with waste.



According to Miller, hermit crabs usually swap the trash shell with the natural one in 10 minutes. He also started labeling the shells with his name and a number in November 2020 in hopes that people who pick up such shells would wonder and look them up on the internet or social media.



He showed students his collection of trash which once were the homes of hermit crabs. He also showed a small Styrofoam cup compressed by the deep sea saying that he can find “a lot of strange trash washed up on the beach.”



“The Hermit crab problem is all over the world. It’s happening all over the world,” Miller emphasized and replied to a student who asked if the problem was just in Okinawa or in other regions as well.



He then gave a story about his friend in Taiwan who used to keep asking Miller to give him shells because they had a similar project with hermit crabs in Taiwan. Miller admitted that he did not take it seriously at that time because he thought crabs can find themselves shells.



“But I realize with all the people and all the tourists collecting shells, for example, if one person takes a shell, there are millions of people coming to Okinawa, means millions of people taking shells, hermit crabs cannot compete with it,” Miller said.



When students asked him what they can do, Miller told them to go out more to beaches and even forests, to see, to know what is around them. The more they go out and see things around them, the more they know, understand and want to do something about it.



At the end of his speech, Karen Balabis, an environmental training coordinator of the Environmental office branch, G-F facilities, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Butler, who initiated this event, confessed that as a young girl, she once had collected a beautiful shell from a beach. She gave it to Miller saying "I hope this will be a home for a hermit crab someday."



Motivated by Miller’s speech, Charity Abanes, Kubasaki Environmental Club co-leader, stated, “learning about his hermit crab shell project and continuing work for environmental preservation definitely inspired our club members to double our efforts against ocean pollution.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 20:50 Story ID: 401554 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental enthusiast motivates Kubasaki “earth-loving” Dragons, by Yoshie Makiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.