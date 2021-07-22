U.S. Navy ship returns to San Diego after 15 years of service in Japan

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders | SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2021) – Families on the pier at Naval Base San Diego as the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders | SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2021) – Families on the pier at Naval Base San Diego as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) returned to San Diego, after 15 years serving in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) in Japan, July 22. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) delivers and sustains the full spectrum of balanced, affordable, and resilient naval power through manpower, training, and equipment. As Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF), CNSF leads Surface Warfare policy with a fleet-focused perspective and develops the professional expertise of surface warfare officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) returned to San Diego, after 15 years serving in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) in Japan, July 22.



Mustin executed a change of station to the United States to conduct a planned depot modernization period and will be replaced by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), who will depart their homeport of Everett, Washington.



“Planned maintenance availabilities like these are critical to ensuring ships are maintained and equipped to perform combat-ready tasking when called upon and achieve their expected service life,” said Cmdr. Robert Briggs, commanding officer of USS Mustin.



Mustin arrived in Yokosuka, Japan in July 2006 and has participated in multiple humanitarian efforts in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned as a FDNF ship. In 2008, as part of USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, Mustin provided aid to Myanmar in response to Cyclone Nargis. The ship earned the Humanitarian Service Medal for response to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami as well as Typhoon Haiyan. Also in 2011, at the request of the government of Thailand, Mustin provided aerial surveillance support following flooding.



While taking precautions against COVID-19 at the onset of the global pandemic, Mustin successfully participated in a number of training exercises and operations including Integrated Ship and Air Team Training (ISATT), Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Freedom of Navigation Operations, and carrier strike force operations with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



“I couldn’t be more proud of Mustin’s accomplishments,” said Briggs. “As we transition into the maintenance phase over the following months, the crew is focused on upgrading the combat systems and engineering plant, and eventually returning this warship back to sea.”



Commissioned in San Diego nearly 18 years ago on July 26, 2003, Mustin spent three years assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 as part of U.S. 3rd Fleet before joining the FDNF as part of Destroyer Squadron 15 based out of Yokosuka, Japan, with U.S. 7th Fleet.



Forward deployed naval forces improve the ability for the U.S. to protect interests while reassuring their friends and allies in the region of their commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity with unfettered access to the sea lanes for all nations in the Pacific.



