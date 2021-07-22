South Carolina National Guard announces next 218th Regional Training Institute commander

EASTOVER, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S Army Col. Richard Zeigler, III as the next commander of the 218th Regional Training Institute in Eastover, South Carolina.



Zeigler will be taking command from U.S. Army Col. Byron Williams, II. The 218th Regional Training Institute provides institutional training based on the collective requirements identified by National Guard Bureau for Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, and active component in support of the Army’s modular force.



The 218th Regional Training Institute also provides coordinating authority, quality assurance, scheduling, and accreditation oversight for functionally aligned units. It delivers operational, training, administrative, logistical, and resource management support as required to accomplish the mission to train the Army Warrior. The unit is headquartered at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.



“My selection as the 218th Regional Training Institute commander offers me the opportunity to affect the lives of Soldiers on the academic side of non-commissioned officer leadership and development, military occupation schools, Officer/Warrant officer development, which will provide commanders with more competent and professional Soldiers for their units. Any time you have the opportunity to affect Soldiers' lives and improve the organization it’s an honor and responsibility not taken lightly,” said Zeigler



Zeigler joined the South Carolina National Guard as an enlisted Soldier June 15, 1989, in the 264th Engineer Detachment (firefighter) in Allendale. He is currently assigned to Joint Force Headquarters as the human resources director. Zeigler has held numerous positions in the South Carolina National Guard, including serving as the commander of the 1050th Transportation Battalion. He identified his experience as the battalion commander as being the most significant of all the assignments, allowing him to see the impact he contributed to Soldiers, units, and overall readiness.



“One of the highlights of my career has been watching the Soldiers I served alongside rise through the ranks of the enlisted, officer, and warrant officer corps. Our success as leaders depends on the success of others and it is an indication to me that I have always been surrounded by great Soldiers,” said Zeigler



Zeigler’s previous assignments also include company commander of the 742nd Maintenance Company and assistant logistics officer for the 218th Heavy Brigade Combat Team during Operation Noble Eagle.



The official change of command ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m at the 218th Regional Training Institute. Zeigler is a current resident and originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

