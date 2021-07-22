South Carolina National Guard announces next commander of McCrady Training Center

EASTOVER, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S Army Lt. Col. Adrian Priester as the next commander of the McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina.



Priester will be taking command from the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Col. Gregory Farley. The McCrady Training Center is a 15,000-acre training site used by soldiers from all over the world. The training site is home to several units including the South Carolina National Guard’s 218th Regional Training Institute, the United States Marine Corps Forces Reserve unit and the United States Navy Reserve, which conducts Navy Individual Augmentee Combat Training throughout the year.



Priester joined the South Carolina National Guard in 1992, as a cadet in the 264th Engineer Detachment (firefighter) with his father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brookie Priester, Jr. He served in the United States Army Reserve as a chemical specialist prior to entering the South Carolina National Guard.



“Serving and ensuring the success of all service members in the South Carolina National Guard is the highlight of my service - paying it forward,” said Priester.



Prior to being selected as the commander to the McCrady Training Center, Priester was the commander of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion in Sumter and is currently assigned to Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia as the deputy state safety officer. He has served in many other positions to include aviation liaison officer and aviation plans and operations officer.



The official change of command ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined. Priester was raised in Fairfax, South Carolina and resides in Brunson, South Carolina.

