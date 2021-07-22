USAMMC-K civilian selected for Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award

Courtesy Photo | Shawn Hardiek, chief of plans and operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shawn Hardiek, chief of plans and operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, is the civilian winner of the FY20 Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea -- Shawn Hardiek, chief of plans and operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, will receive the FY20 Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award, which recognizes Soldiers and civilians making significant contributions to Army Medicine.



Hardiek is a retired first sergeant with 20 years of experience in comprehensive medical and operational environments. He joined USAMMC-K as a civilian employee in 2018.



USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s lifecycle manager for medical materiel.



“I am truly honored and humbled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award,” Hardiek said. “And I am just as humbled and grateful to think that the USAMMC-K leadership has placed such value in my work, dedication and potential to have recommended me for this.”



The Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award is named after the first Medical Service Corps officer killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Teal, 31, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was an Army health services plans, operations, intelligence, security and training officer (70H), serving as brigade medical planner for the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas. He died Oct. 23, 2003, when an IED hit his convoy in Iraq.



USAMMC-K Commander Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins described Hardiek as a deserving recipient and “sterling ambassador” for USAMMC-K, AMLC, Eighth Army and the nation.



“His service is in keeping with the traditions and leadership traits exemplified by recipients of the Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award,” Perkins said. “Mr. Hardiek is highly esteemed amongst his peers, subordinates and superiors, and consistently demonstrates unquestioned personal and professional character.”



In his role at USAMMC-K, Hardiek has provided strong oversight to USAMMC-K’s COVID-19 response efforts and spearheaded coordination with Special Operations Command Korea to conduct advanced marksmanship training, Perkins said in his nomination of Hardiek.



Perkins added that Hardiek also has cultivated relationships and training opportunities for external stakeholders and led the 65th Medical Brigade in all readiness metrics, including personnel, training, maintenance and supply.



“Everything he has done this past year has increased readiness on all fronts, leaving no doubt that USAMMC-K is absolutely ready to ‘Fight Tonight,’” Perkins said.



Hardiek was quick to credit his colleagues, saying the award highlights more than just his efforts.



“Receiving this award continues to emphasize the extraordinary professionalism of the USAMMC-K organization,” he said. “I am only one of many dedicated employees who believe in our mission of readiness and providing quality, unceasing support to the Korean Theater of Operations.”



Other Teal award honorees include Maj. Robert Modlin and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Mitchell, the two active-duty winners; and Maj. Marie Okoro and Staff Sgt. Natalia Romero, the National Guard/Army Reserve winners.



The awards will be presented virtually this fall.