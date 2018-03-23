Shawn Hardiek, chief of plans and operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, is the civilian winner of the FY20 Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6744899
|VIRIN:
|180323-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|1245x1590
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shawn Hardiek, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-K civilian selected for Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award
LEAVE A COMMENT