    Shawn Hardiek

    Shawn Hardiek

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2018

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Shawn Hardiek, chief of plans and operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, is the civilian winner of the FY20 Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award.

    USAMMC-K civilian selected for Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award

    medical logistics
    Capt. John R. Teal Leadership Award
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K

