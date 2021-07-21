Exchange Giving Away More than $6,000 in Prizes for 126th Anniversary

Photo By Marisa Conner | Help the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrate 126 years of serving the best...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Help the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrate 126 years of serving the best customers in the world! July 23 to Aug. 19, enter to win one of six Amazon Echo Show 5s or one of 126 Amazon Echo Dots at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been serving the best customers in the world for 126 years. To mark the milestone, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer is offering shoppers a chance to win more than 130 Amazon Echo prizes worth more than $6,000.



From July 23 to Aug. 19, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win one of six Amazon Echo Show 5 prizes or one of 126 Amazon Echo Dots at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“The Exchange is celebrating its anniversary by rewarding those who make our work possible—the everyday heroes in the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Thank you for supporting your Exchange for the last 126 years.”



For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange