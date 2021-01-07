New Orleans Recruiter Receives Highest Recruiting Award in the Nation

Despite the various challenges that recruiters faced over this past year, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jameson Guerrero was able to push past them and accomplish his goal of achieving the coveted Centurion Award.

“I have been a recruiter for over eight years, and I have never seen anyone work harder than him,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class William Huddleson.

Guerrero has been stationed at Navy Recruiting Station Baton Rouge for three years, with his role expanding during COVID. In order to qualify for the Centurion Award, a recruiter must achieve 100 net contracts during their current recruiting tour.

“Everything I have set my mind to in this command I have accomplished," said Guerrero. "Except for one thing – becoming part of the Career Recruiting Force, but I do have a package submitted.”

“Jameson is a good leader, he trained me when I first got here, and he still continues to train me," said Damage Controlman 1st Class Elizabeth Lacoste. "He takes time out of his personal life to make sure we are in shape and successful.”

Guerrero is now thriving following recent changes to DoD Transgender policies and he is driven by the support of his peers and leadership. Increased participation in PRIDE Month events is now a key feature in NTAG New Orleans’ recruiting effort.

“He is a super good Sailor and motivated. He opened my mind, as an individual and gave me perspective on the whole community," said Navy Counselor 1st Class Kade Henderson. "I think he is very courageous for what he has done.”

“We are all in the Navy. One team, one fight," said Guerrero. "So I want people to understand that I work for that.”

Guerrero was recognized with the coveted Centurion Award on June 21st at Naval Operational Support Center Gulfport during a recent Leading Petty Officer Conference.

“Petty Officer Guerrero is one of my best Sailors and a top-notch recruiter, he has put in 101 contracts so far and is still charging,” said NTAG New Orleans Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Chris Brown. “He is going to make an awesome Career Recruiter once selected. It was so great to see him use his “Centurion Sword” to cut our NTAG New Orleans Rainbow Pride cake. The smile on his face lit up the room and motivated all his peers to try and earn 100 contracts themselves. He is a true leader and an example of how diversity makes our Navy Team stronger.”

NTAG New Orleans’ role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans’ Area of Responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles within Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

