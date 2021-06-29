Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centurion Award

    Centurion Award

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    210629-N-PS473-1006 NEW ORLEANS (June 29, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jameson Guerrero displays some of his recruiting accolades from Navy Talent Acquision Group (NTAG) New Orleans and earned the rare Centurion Award, among other awards and titles. NTAG New Orleans oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 91,940 square miles within Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centurion Award, by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans Recruiter Receives Highest Recruiting Award in the Nation

