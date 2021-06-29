210629-N-PS473-1006 NEW ORLEANS (June 29, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jameson Guerrero displays some of his recruiting accolades from Navy Talent Acquision Group (NTAG) New Orleans and earned the rare Centurion Award, among other awards and titles. NTAG New Orleans oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 91,940 square miles within Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)

Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US This work, Centurion Award, by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.