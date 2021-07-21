Army medical Soldiers compete for title of best leader

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe will compete for the title of Best Leader in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii July 26-30. The four person team consists of a company grade officer, a first sergeant, a non-commissioned officer and a Soldier. For Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, 1st Lt. Paige Runco, a registered nurse at the facility and native of Aurora, Colorado, will compete. The competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe will compete for the title of Best Leader in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii July 26-30. The four person team consists of a company grade officer, a first sergeant, a non-commissioned officer and a Soldier.



The competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills.



“I was actually ‘voluntold’ for the last level competition, but I knew that was because they saw something in me that they knew I could be a true competitor and do well,” said 1st Lt. Paige Runco, a registered nurse from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. “I am really glad that I did because I learned so much more about myself and accomplished far more than I ever thought possible. I wanted to prove that I was more than just a nurse.”



To earn the right to compete in the annual MEDCOM competition, the Soldiers first competed and won at the unit and regional health command level.



The Best Leader competition requires competitors to complete a variety of tasks including; marksmanship, land navigation, an obstacle course, combat water survival, hands-on medical tasks, and culminates in a 30-plus mile foot march.



“To be a part of this competition shows the hard work and dedication I have put into the Army to not only be the best nurse, but also be the best Soldier and officer for the Army,” said Runco, a native of Aurora, Colorado. “I want to always be as well-rounded as possible, and this is showing me how I have achieved that and much more. Being able to represent Regional Health Command Europe is a huge honor and I am really excited to see how far our team can go.”



According to Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, competing for the title of Best Leader takes determination, commitment, and most of all, personal courage.



“These Soldiers demonstrate their commitment to our Army Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage,” Thompson said.



The competition challenges the Army's best medical personnel in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. The winners of the competition are named as the most technically competent, physically and mentally tough medical Soldiers in the United States Army Medical Command.



The winning Soldier and non-commissioned officer will go on to compete in the Army’s Best Warrior competition, which will take place in the fall.