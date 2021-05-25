Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medical Soldiers compete for title of best leader

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe will compete for the title of Best Leader in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii July 26-30. The four person team consists of a company grade officer, a first sergeant, a non-commissioned officer and a Soldier. For Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, 1st Lt. Paige Runco, a registered nurse at the facility and native of Aurora, Colorado, will compete. The competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills.

