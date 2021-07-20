Resources connect to conduct conceal carry training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Erick Yates | Soldiers from the 2-337th REGT, Training Support Battalion (CS/CSS), and Soldiers from...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Erick Yates | Soldiers from the 2-337th REGT, Training Support Battalion (CS/CSS), and Soldiers from the 1-393rd Brigade Support Battalion, both under the 120th Infantry Brigade, observe as Soldiers from the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion, and the 2-337th participate in concealed carry training, conducted by special agents from the 43rd Military Police Detachment (Criminal Investigative Division), July 10, 2021, at Fort Hood, Texas. The training effort was conducted for the or the civil affairs battalion in preparation for an overseas mission and to train Soldiers from the 120th on how to conduct the class for future deploying units. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo Staff Sgt. Erick Yates) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – A few different U.S. Army teams connected resources and collaborated in order to conduct a concealed carry training course for a deploying civil affairs unit at Fort Hood, Texas on July 10, 2021.



The 2-337th REGT, Training Support Battalion (CS/CSS) (Wolverines), 1-393rd Brigade Support Battalion (Battle Born), both part of the 120th Infantry Brigade and special agents form the 43rd Military Police Detachment (Criminal Investigative Division or CID), coordinated a combined effort to host the training for deploying Soldiers from the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion, based out of Syracuse, New York, and other Soldiers from the 120th.



The training was conducted to support the 403rd in fulfilling the specific requirement needed for the unit’s upcoming mission.



“The 1-393rd BSB, is the only 120th battalion that trains both civil affairs and psychological operations units,” Explained Lt. Col. Kellie Williams, commander of the 1-393rd.



“We work in collaboration with 1st Training Brigade within US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, to establish realistic and relevant culminating training events. If required, Battle Born works in collaboration with the 2-337th, and CID to conduct concealed carry training.”



Master Sgt. Chad Teets, a lead training noncommissioned officer for the 2-337th along with other 120th Infantry Brigade noncommissioned officers assisted in leveraging coordination for the training.



As Teets provided a brief summary of what took place to plan the training, he expressed that he was pleased to see how the planning came together, since this was the first time the 120th Infantry Brigade hosted a concealed carry training event.



The concealed carry training introduced some different variable training factors when compared to pistol range qualification in uniform.



“Wearing civilian clothes and using concealable holsters, added some different factors to the training,” Teets explained.



Given those variable factors, Teets said he was pleased to see how proficient and professional the 403rd was during the training.



“We had a great block of instruction,” said Special Agent David Lim, currently assigned to the 43rd MP Det.



“What made the training enjoyable was working with a group of professionals that had an open mind and was willing to learn the different tactics involved in the concealed carry training,”



Lim further stated that what he finds rewarding giving this class, is taking the time to work with individuals that are not too familiar with handling weapons or conceal carry training.



“We understand there are different levels of individuals that we are instructing,” Lim said.



“Our goal as trainers is to work with individuals and develop a conceal carry technique that is comfortable for them. We definitely give focus to individuals needing more familiarization, so they can understand the different training variables at play, such as learning to maneuver in concealed garments, with their weapon,” he said.



“This training is relevant to our mission,” said Lt. Col. Adam Proctor, 403rd Civil Affairs commander.



Given some of the parameters and requirements of the mission, the necessary training has to be conducted for our unit to ensure proper readiness for the mission, he added.



“In addition to the training we are getting today, this block of instruction is also giving us the opportunity to improve on our marksmanship skills.”



As for working with CID, Proctor said this has been a great and valuable training opportunity.



“They are incredibly professional, and it’s clear they know what they are doing,” he said.



Proctor also indicated that working with the 120th Infantry Brigade’s mobilization teams has been an enriching experience for his unit.



“The 120th has been fantastic in supporting us. Anything we have asked for to better facilitate our deployment process and training, the 120th has worked above and beyond to deliver the tools and resources needed for our team.”