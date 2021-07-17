Welcome to the Wing, Director of the Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Air National Guard director arrived at the 133rd Airlift Wing, July 16. Loh met and thanked Airmen for their contributions to multiple domestic operations over the past year.



Loh was greeted by senior leaders from the wing and Minnesota National Guard. The group met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to discuss the mission of the 133rd Airlift Wing going forward.



The Minnesota National Guard and 133rd Airlift Wing, were called up multiple times, by Gov. Walz, over the past year. The requests came after nights of destructive protesting in Minneapolis and St. Paul, in response to recent civil unrest. The 133rd Airlift Wing, along with other members of the Minnesota National Guard, were assigned to protect life, property and restore order.



The 133rd currently flies eight C-130 Hercules. These aircraft have been instrumental in troops, resources, and humanitarian aid around the state, nation, and globe. It is the intent of the wing to maintain its critical airlift operations to meet domestic and international needs.



The following day, Loh made several stops throughout the wing and addressed Airmen at a town hall. The tour consisted of visiting wing headquarters and the four main groups within the base; maintenance, medical, operations, and mission support group. At each stop, 133rd members were recognized for their response to domestic operations over the past year. Master Sgt. Mandi Johnson from the 133rd Medical Group was one of the selected outstanding performers.



“Master Sgt. Johnson is one of the many outstanding members of this unit,” said Col. David Nelson, 133rd Medical Group commander. “Good people bring other good people around and then good things happen.”



During assignment over the last year, the 133rd Airlift Wing had hundreds of Airmen on orders to support the full-time force. One of these assignments included providing and helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines and relief aid throughout the state of Minnesota.



“You all are doing great, and I mean that,” Loh said. “Your operations tempo, the amount of crews you have qualified; the high level of readiness in this organization shows. You’re one of the organizations we have relied on a lot. You have demonstrated excellence. Keep up the great work.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 13:36 Story ID: 401303 Location: ST PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to the Wing, Director of the Air National Guard, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.