NMCP CANCER PATIENT RECEIVES ASSIST FROM OPERATION KEY WEST

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 16, 2021) A patient of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's (NMCP) Pediatric Oncology Department surprises his very special friend with a gift with the help of Operation Key West, July 16.



Operation Key West is a program that aides in helping military families and small businesses. Their sole purpose is to improve the quality of life for wounded heroes and their families. Operation Key West was able to coordinate a unique opportunity with Taylor Roberts, a 20 year old patient who has been battling cancer since he was 14 years old, to support him by honoring his request to do something special for his girlfriend.



“We discussed how we could brighten his day and, at the same time, acknowledge her amazing loyalty in very trying times,” said Mr. James McGonigle, founder of Operation Key West. “We came up with the idea of getting diamond stud earrings for Taylor to give to her as a surprise gift.”



Lindsey Gorham, Taylor’s girlfriend, has been a truly incredible steadfast support through a very long and difficult medical season. She has been by Taylor’s side for most of his journey. Lindsey was pleasantly caught off guard by the act of kindness from her boyfriend.



“This is super nice,” Lindsey said. “I’m really happy about it. It is truly nice that he had the opportunity to surprise me.”



Taylor has been diagnosed with various forms of cancer and has been a patient of NMCP for a good portion of his life. Through all of his experiences, Taylor has done his best to remain positive.



“Taylor usually keeps his emotions close to the vest, but I haven’t seen him smile and laugh out loud like he did today in a very long time,” said Chris Brogan, NMCP’s Child Life Specialist.



Operation Key West continues to provide remarkable support to military families.



