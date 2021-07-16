NMCP CANCER PATIENT RECEIVES ASSIST FROM OPERATION KEY WEST

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 16, 2021) Taylor Roberts, a 20 year old Pediatric Oncology Department patient at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) surprises his girlfriend, Lindsey Gorham, with a gift, July 16. Operation Key West, a program that aides in helping military families and small businesses, was able to coordinate a unique opportunity with Taylor Roberts to support him by honoring his request to do something special. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

