    NMCP CANCER PATIENT RECEIVES ASSIST FROM OPERATION KEY WEST

    NMCP CANCER PATIENT RECEIVES ASSIST FROM OPERATION KEY WEST

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 16, 2021) Taylor Roberts, a 20 year old Pediatric Oncology Department patient at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) surprises his girlfriend, Lindsey Gorham, with a gift, July 16. Operation Key West, a program that aides in helping military families and small businesses, was able to coordinate a unique opportunity with Taylor Roberts to support him by honoring his request to do something special. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

    NMCP CANCER PATIENT RECEIVES ASSIST FROM OPERATION KEY WEST

